Indiana has a robust professional and collegiate sports scene. We are delving into the best Indiana sportsbooks available in 2024.

Top sportsbooks in IN

1 1st Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA). 2 2nd Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 3 3rd Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

4 4th Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 5 5th Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 6 6th Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 7 7th Read Review $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The first Indiana online sportsbooks went live in October 2019, and since then the Hoosier State has seen a dozen of the biggest brands attain licenses to operate. Indiana is home to a couple of top-tier pro sports franchises and several storied collegiate athletic programs. Now, the state is one of the strongest online sports betting markets in the US.

FanDuel Sportsbook Indiana DraftKings Sportsbook Indiana Caesars Sportsbook Indiana BetRivers Sportsbook Indiana BetMGM Sportsbook Indiana bet365 Sportsbook Indiana

Indiana sports betting: Key details

Online sportsbooks available 12 Legal sports betting age 21+ Sports betting regulator The Indiana Gaming Commission Types of sports betting available Retail, online, college sports betting (with limitations)

Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Indiana

Here, you will learn all about the best Indiana sportsbooks, along with each site’s welcome bonus and other key features to bring your sports betting experience to the next level:

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Up to $1,500 in first bet insurance Other types of promotions: Bonus bet tokens, odds boosts, bet insurance, MGM Rewards Strengths of BetMGM: Sleek user interface

Frequent bonus bet tokens App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.5 (Google) Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

Self-dubbed “The King of Sportsbooks”, BetMGM is also a powerhouse in the Indiana sports betting industry. BetMGM gained its license by way of a partnership with Belterra Casino.

BetMGM has one of, if not, the most aesthetically pleasing user interfaces in the business. In addition to that, the brand provides its faithful users with an array of bonus bet tokens and other ongoing promotional offers.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Up to $1,000 first bet on Caesars Other types of promotions: Daily profit boosts, bet insurance, parlay bonuses, Caesars Rewards Strengths of Caesars: Top-tier rewards program

“Quick Picks” parlay builder App ratings: 4.7 (Apple), 4.3 (Google) Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBS1000 Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

It wasn’t until May 19, 2020, that Caesars Sportsbook entered the state of Indiana. This came after an agreement with Horseshoe Casino Hammond.

You can truly “Bet Like an Emperor” at Caesars with its efficient user interface and wide range of betting markets, along with their favorable futures odds for Indiana’s professional and collegiate sports teams.

The “Quick Picks” pre-crafted parlay builder is a feature of Caesars that always stands out. You can place creative parlays in just a couple of clicks with this function.

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Other types of promotions: Dinger Tuesdays, parlay boosts Strengths of FanDuel: Easy-to-use interface

Vast betting markets

Best mobile experience App ratings: 4.9 (Apple), 4.6 (Google) Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins No code required Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).



FanDuel Sportsbook joined the Indiana sports betting scene on October 22, 2019, through partnerships with Blue Chip Casino and Belterra Casino. No other sportsbook owns a larger market share than FanDuel, speaking to the brand’s excellence.

At FanDuel, you will find almost every betting market and bet type you could ask for, and be treated to the most enjoyable user experience of any sportsbook, in our opinion.

FanDuel provides competitive futures odds for the Colts and Pacers and is the official betting partner of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly Other types of promotions: No sweat bets, bonus bets, free-to-play pools, Dynasty Rewards Strengths of DraftKings: Immense amount of bet types

Great mobile app App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.6 (Google) Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! No code required Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

As one of the first sportsbooks to go live in the state of Indiana, DraftKings planted its roots on October 3, 2019. Notably, DraftKings Sportsbook and Ameristar Casino East Chicago have a partnership set in place.

DraftKings is a close runner-up behind FanDuel in terms of market share. The site provides a massive selection of pre-game and live betting markets, covering all of the most popular and plenty of niche sports.

bet365 Sportsbook Welcome bonus: First bet safety net up to $1,000 OR Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets Other types of promotions: Bet boosts, early payouts, parlay boosts Strengths of bet365: Array of ongoing promotion

Elite live betting experience App ratings: 4.8 (Apple), 4.6 (Google) Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Promo Code CBSBET365 Copied! Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

bet365 is an online sportsbook brand that is rapidly growing in the US, and Indiana acquired its services back on January 30, 2024. Currently, bet365 and French Lick Casino have a partnership set in place.

Users of bet365 Sportsbook will benefit from one of the most extensive ongoing promotion lineups in the business. There are numerous offers to take advantage of daily. The site also provides an elite live betting and live streaming experience.

BetRivers Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Second chance bet up to $250 Other types of promotions: Bet & get, bet insurance, squares, parlay insurance, profit boosts, iRush Rewards Strengths of BetRivers: Odds adjuster tool

Statistics page available App ratings: 4.4 (Apple), 3.8 (Google) Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Promo Code SPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetRivers was at the forefront of the Indiana sports betting scene, launching on October 3, 2019, in a deal with French Lick Casino.

The iRush Rewards program and ongoing promotional offerings at BetRivers Sportsbook really catch our eye. On top of that, BetRivers boasts a couple betting functions that are great for all users.

First is the odds adjuster tool, which you can use to make your own betting lines and odds. Second is the “Statistics” page, which contains key stats surrounding individual games within various markets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get a $200 bet match for five straight days Other types of promotions: Profit boosts, daily Power Hour, FanCash Rewards Strengths of Fanatics: Withdrawal Tracker tool

FanCash Rewards program App ratings: 4.7 (Apple), 4.6 (Google) $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days No code required Claim bonus Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics Sportsbook is the newest operator to launch in The Hoosier State after going live on February 27, 2024. It is Hollywood Casino (PENN) who partnered with Fanatics.

The initial aspect of Fanatics that sticks out is their FanCash Rewards program, which lets you earn cash back on your wagers. Equally as notable is their Withdrawal Tracker tool, which keeps track of each step of your withdrawal process.

Best sportsbook welcome offers in Indiana

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly BetMGM Up to $1,500 in first bet insurance Caesars Up to $1,000 first bet on Caesars bet365 First bet safety net up to $1,000 OR Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets BetRivers Second chance bet up to $250 Fanatics Get a $200 bet match for five straight days

How to get started with an Indiana sportsbook

Getting started with an Indiana sportsbook begins with narrowing down your search. You really can’t go wrong with the best Indiana sports betting sites detailed throughout this page, but if you want to pin down your search, consider the welcome bonus.

We actually recommend you signing up with multiple sportsbooks. That allows you to benefit from several welcome bonuses in addition to trying different betting experiences.

Once you decide on a couple of sportsbooks, you can begin the registration process, which will look something like this:

Click “Join Now”, “Sign Up”, etc Enter personal info: Name, birthdate, address, mobile number, last four digits of your SSN Enter the Indiana promo code if applicable Provide your email, create a password Agree to terms and conditions Make a minimum deposit Make your first bet

Know that you will often be asked to share your location so that the sportsbook knows if you are physically located in one of their legal states.

Meanwhile, it will sometimes be requested that you verify your email address and/or mobile phone number. Other potential identity verification requests include uploading a form of government-issued ID.

Once your account is fully set up, it will be time to make your initial deposit. Indiana sportsbooks have a minimum deposit limit of either $5 or $10 — and remember to consider the welcome bonus when making your first deposit.

Indiana sports teams

Indiana is home to professional sports teams in two of America’s four major sports and several historic collegiate athletic programs.

Indiana futures odds

The state of Indiana has reached the professional sports mountaintop just twice, with a pair of Super Bowl victories from the Indianapolis Colts. Below, you can take a look at how the Colts and Pacers project:

All of the odds in the table below are provided by Caesars Sportsbook at the time of publication.

TEAM LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURES ODDS Indianapolis Colts NFL +5000 Indiana Pacers NBA +4000

USATSI

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are currently in the midst of a multi-year betting partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. Indianapolis is aiming to take a step forward in 2024-25 under the second-year guidance of coach Shane Steichen.

Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses CBS1000 Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook is now the official betting partner of the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers fell to the Boston Celtics in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals. They will be bringing back their core next season, so they expect to have another good showing.

Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! NO Code Required Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Does Indiana allow betting on college sports?

Yes, you can bet on college sports in Indiana both online and at retail locations. However, placing prop bets on college sports is prohibited in The Hoosier State.

Indiana is among the most impressive college athletic states in the country. Of course, the Indiana Hoosiers have a storied men’s basketball history, which is accompanied by five championships (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987).

Then, you have the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is located in St. Joseph County. The Fighting Irish boast a staggering 11 college football championships dating back to 1924.

Other colleges in Indiana that you can bet on include the Purdue Boilermakers, the Butler Bulldogs, and the Ball State Cardinals.

Recommended list of Indiana sportsbooks

Here, you will find a complete list of the Indiana sportsbooks and the services that they offer:

SPORTSBOOK ONLINE BETTING RETAIL BETTING FanDuel ✔ ✔ DraftKings ✔ ✔ BetMGM ✔ ✔ Caesars ✔ ✔ bet365 ✔ ✔ BetRivers ✔ ✔ ESPN BET ✔ ✔ Fanatics ✔ ✔

Available sports and betting markets in Indiana

Think of a sports betting market, and you can wager on it in Indiana, no matter how popular or niche. Indiana sportsbooks offer the biggest markets like football and basketball, as well as very niche markets such as snooker and darts.

Football

Football betting is far and away the biggest market in the United States. Whether you’re betting on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday or the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it can be done in a variety of ways at Indiana sports betting sites.

Basketball

There is a ton of local basketball betting potential in Indiana, with the Pacers and Fever both taking the court in Indianapolis. Player props are an incredibly popular form of basketball betting, but remember, you cannot place prop bets on college teams, like Purdue and Butler.

USATSI

Baseball

While Indiana doesn’t have an MLB team, you can still bet on baseball at all of the state’s sportsbooks. Also, the Midwest is home to several pro baseball franchises, including the Cincinnati Reds and the Cubs and White Sox in Chicago. You can place all kinds of baseball bets, like Elly De La Cruz to record 2+ hits.

Hockey

Like baseball, Indiana isn’t home to an NHL franchise, but teams in close proximity to the state include the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hockey betting is incredibly exciting, especially once the postseason begins in April.

Soccer

Soccer betting is popular across the globe, and that includes the United States. Indiana bettors can wager on all kinds of soccer markets, including the MLS, Premier League, Champions League, and many, many others.

Golf

Betting on golf is a bit different than many other sports because it is an individual sport, which leads to different types of bets. You have bets like tournament winner and top-five finish. Golf betting becomes very popular when the major tournaments approach.

Tennis

Tennis betting is similar to betting on golf, in that Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon see a big spike in wagering. Futures betting is particularly popular in tennis, and it can add a ton of excitement to the viewing experience.

MMA

Mixed martial arts fights take place just about every weekend throughout the year, with the UFC leading the charge. Live betting on MMA is very popular, but other pre-fight markets like to win by knockout are great as well.

Pros and cons of Indiana sports betting

Next, let’s take a look at the best aspects of Indiana sports betting, as well as a few areas in need of improvement:

PROS CONS All of the biggest brands College sports prop bets illegal Trusted deposit and withdrawal methods No esports betting Tons of betting markets and bet types Retail sports betting available

How does Indiana compare to other states?

Indiana might not have the largest sports betting handle or most revenue in comparison to other states, but they provide a premier betting experience to their residents.

The Hoosier State has all of the biggest online sportsbook brands under licenship, and as you can see in the table above, there aren’t many things to complain about the IN sports betting scene.

Notably, Indiana’s sports betting revenue has steadily increased with each year since becoming legal.

Indiana sports betting news updates

Indiana became the 13th state in America to legalize online sports betting after Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1015 into law back in May 2019.

The nation’s biggest sportsbooks have launched in the state since then, with Fanatics being the most-recent launch in February 2024.

2023 was Indiana’s most successful year-to-date for sports betting, as the state raked in $404 million in revenue, which was good for 12th most in the nation.

Indiana sports betting handle and revenue chart

MONTH HANDLE REVENUE May 2024 $361,590,148 $38,695,260 April 2024 $393,855,317 $39,077,679 March 2024 $500,757,257 $37,899,471 February 2024 $408,675,534 $37,601,071 January 2024 $480,573,358 $53,506,698 December 2023 $503,127,765 $54,603,323

Responsible gambling in Indiana

The promotion of responsible gambling in the state of Indiana has been prioritized since the beginning, and there are a couple of in-state resources available.

Indiana Problem Gambling Helpline: Call (800-994-8448) or Text (INGAMB to 53342)

Indiana Council on Problem Gambling: Call (317-632-1364) or visit website (click here)

We would like to recommend and provide contact information to a few proven national resources as well. The first of which is The National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Other resources that are available to anyone in the United States are:

Please remember to gamble responsibly. All Indiana sportsbooks and casinos provide self-exclusion programs as well as the allowance for you to set maximum bet and/or deposit limits.

Why use an online sportsbook in Indiana?

Online sports betting brings all kinds of added excitement to the sports viewing experience.

Betting on sports in Indiana comes with a lot of potential, as fans can bet on their local Colts, Pacers, Fever, and favorite college teams.

You can return to this page anytime to find our updated rankings of the best Indiana sportsbooks, and all other information surrounding the state’s sports betting industry.

FAQ