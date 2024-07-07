The Colorado online sports betting scene is outfitted with many of the top online sportsbooks in the industry. Across a thorough review of the sites available in Colorado, we identified a number of brands that reigned supreme.

Check out our rankings of the best online sportsbooks in Colorado, including a review of each one’s best features, welcome bonus and the teams and leagues available to wager on.

Top sportsbooks in CO

FanDuel Colorado DraftKings Colorado Caesars Colorado BetRivers Colorado BetMGM Colorado bet365 Colorado

Despite its relatively late dive into the U.S. online sports betting market, Colorado has become an excellent locale to wager on your favorite sports and leagues. Colorado legalized online sports betting in May 2020, becoming the 18th U.S. state to do so. Colorado’s sports betting legislation allows for a peak of 22 online sports betting apps and expanding retail locations in gambling-focused towns within the Centennial State.

Now multiple years removed from Colorado’s sports betting launch, the state has many online sportsbooks available. Our favorites include FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics, bet365 and BetRivers.

Let’s discuss the best online sportsbooks in Colorado and how you can register, claim a welcome bonus, bet on CO sports teams and more.

Colorado sports betting: Key details

How many sportsbooks are available in Colorado? 20 What is the Colorado legal betting age? 21 Who regulates Colorado online sports betting? The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission What types of sports betting are available? Online, retail, college sports (limited), esports

Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Colorado

Below are our top-ranked online sports betting sites which are operational in Colorado. Let’s talk about each of them.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: Caesars Rewards, odds boosts, Quick Picks Strengths of Caesars: Variety of promo structures

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado is one of the top online sports betting sites, delivering one of the most comprehensive experiences, headlined by the vaunted Caesars Rewards program. You can also claim valuable welcome bonuses at Caesars Sportsbook. While the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app rates slightly below some competitors, the product remains one of the most outstanding. Promos at Caesars are what makes this brand one of the best to try out in Colorado.

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: MGM Rewards, odds boosts, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of BetMGM: New user offers

BetMGM Colorado is another premier destination for online sports betting in the state. Once viewed as one of the top online sportsbooks in the nation, BetMGM usually finds itself third in market share behind FanDuel and DraftKings. The site launched in May 2020.

When you sign up, you’ll become a part of the excellent MGM Rewards program and can claim a generous welcome bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Other types of promotions: Odds boosts, parlay insurance, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of FanDuel: Mobile app

Existing user promos

FanDuel Colorado went live in May 2020 and was one of the first sportsbooks to secure licensing in the state.

FanDuel is well-regarded for offering excellent promos to new and existing customers and its industry-leading mobile app. In fact, FanDuel has the best ratings in both the App Store and Google Play Store among sports betting apps in Colorado.

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly Other types of promotions: DraftKings Dynasty Rewards, odds boosts, parlay insurance, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of DraftKings: Mobile app

Odds favorability

DraftKings Colorado launched in May 2020 and was among the initial crop of online sportsbooks to operate in the Centennial State. All new customers of DraftKings can register and receive the aforementioned welcome bonus.

DraftKings is one of the most heavily used sites in the U.S., delivering an outstanding experience, headlined by valuable promos, a top-tier mobile app and bettor-friendly odds and lines for futures markets. The DraftKings mobile app is one of our favorites for its simple interface and layout.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days Other types of promotions: Fanatics Rewards, FanCash, odds boosts, bet insurance, profit boosts

Strengths of Fanatics: FanCash

Mobile app

Fanatics Sportsbook is another one of the newest options for online sports bettors to use in Colorado.

Fanatics provides an excellent cashback program for all qualifying wagers called “FanCash”, which can be used to purchase Fanatics merch like jerseys of your favorite players. This is how Fanatics Sportsbook differentiates itself from the field, providing incredible value just for betting.

bet365 Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get a $1,000 first bet safety net OR bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets Other types of promotions: Odds boosts, parlay insurance, bet insurance Strengths of bet365: Welcome bonus

Colorado is one of the limited number of states to provide bet365, one of the world’s most prominent online sportsbooks, with licensing. bet365 Colorado launched in September 2022, expanding its influence in the U.S. market.

You can routinely find incredible welcome bonuses at bet365, often with a choice between multiple offers. On top of the welcome bonuses, you’ll also find outstanding daily odds boosts and bet insurance promos as an existing customer.

BetRivers Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to a $250 2nd chance bet Other types of promotions: iRush Rewards, odds boosts, bet insurance Strengths of BetRivers: iRush Rewards

BetRivers Colorado launched in May 2020, becoming one of the best online sportsbooks in the state immediately. BetRivers might not pack the same type of punch that many of the state’s leading options do, but the site is still an excellent option.

At BetRivers, you can sign up and claim the above welcome bonus and take part in iRush Rewards for even more incentives. The aspect of BetRivers that stood out to us during our review was its odds competitiveness across most markets, including futures wagers.

Best sportsbook welcome offers in Colorado

Sportsbook Welcome offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly BetMGM Get up to a $1,500 first bet on the house Caesars Get up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if you lose Fanatics Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days bet365 Get a $1,000 first bet safety net OR bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets BetRivers Get up to a $250 2nd chance bet

How to get started with a Colorado sportsbook

Signing up at the best sportsbooks in Colorado is a seamless process that takes just a few minutes in most instances. Once you register, you can claim a welcome offer at whatever site you select, make your first deposit, and begin your wagering experience.

While the exact steps to sign up and get started at a sportsbook vary by site, below is a rough guide to complete the process:

Use our links to go directly to the site’s mobile app or desktop platform. Sign up for an account and fill in your info, including your address and full name. Create your username and password. Agree to the site’s terms and conditions. Use a Colorado sports betting promo code if you have one. Make your first deposit. Place your first bet.

Colorado sports teams

Colorado has four professional sports franchises and a multitude of collegiate programs that you can bet on at the best sportsbooks in the state. Colorado has representation in all four major sports leagues, making it one of just a few U.S. states able to make that claim.

Colorado futures odds

You can bet on all of these teams at the top Colorado sportsbooks. Check out the odds for the pro sports franchises to win their championship this season.

All of the odds in the table below are provided by Caesars Sportsbook at the time of publication.

Team League Championship futures odds Denver Broncos NFL +15000 Denver Nuggets NBA +675 Colorado Rockies MLB +50000 Colorado Avalanche NHL +1000

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are Colorado’s lone representative in the National Football League (NFL), playing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos have been around since 1960, winning three Super Bowls and eight conference championships during that time.

The Broncos’ most recent Super Bowl win came in 2015, almost two decades after back-to-back wins in 1997 and 1998. The Broncos have sports betting partnerships with FanDuel and BetMGM.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are the only professional basketball franchise based in Colorado, playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Nuggets play at Ball Arena in Denver and joined the NBA in 1976 after a ten-season stint in the ABA.

The Nuggets have won one NBA championship, doing so in 2023. The team has enjoyed major success in recent years after decades of mediocrity. The franchise has seen six division titles since 2000. Fanatics Sportsbook is the sports betting partner of the Nuggets.

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are a professional baseball team in Major League Baseball (MLB) based in Denver, playing at Coors Field. The Rockies are one of MLB’s more recent expansion teams, joining the league in 1993.

The Rockies have not had much success as a franchise, only winning the National League pennant once in 2007 and never winning a World Series. The franchise has never won a division title, only making the playoffs by wild card berth on five occasions. The Rockies have a partnership with bet365 Sportsbook.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) most successful franchises in recent years. The “Avs” play at Ball Arena in Denver along with the Nuggets and joined the league in 1979.

The Avalanche have won three Stanley Cup championships, the most recent coming in the 2021-2022 season. Each time the Avs have won the conference championship (1996, 2001, 2022), they have gone on to win a title. The franchise has seen 12 division championships too, all of them coming since 1996. Like the Nuggets, the Avalanche have a sports betting partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Does Colorado allow betting on college sports?

You can bet on any college sport that is available at the best sportsbooks in Colorado. This includes college football, basketball and baseball. These bets are permitted at most online sports betting sites and retail locations in the Centennial State.

The Colorado sports betting bill allows for wagering on any in-state collegiate teams, including the Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State Rams and Air Force Falcons.

However, there is one exception to betting on college sports in Colorado: Wagering on college player props is prohibited, and odds and lines at sportsbooks will be omitted from selections. Team-dependent bets are legal, but anything that relates to a specific player’s performance is not allowed to be wagered on.

Recommended list of Colorado sportsbooks

Sportsbook Online betting Retail betting FanDuel Yes Yes DraftKings Yes Yes BetMGM Yes Yes Caesars Yes Yes ESPN BET Yes Yes Fanatics Yes Yes bet365 Yes Yes BetRivers Yes Yes

Available sports and betting markets in Colorado

Colorado is home to one of the most considerable quantities of online sportsbooks, and as a result, you can wager on almost any betting market you can think of. This includes prominent leagues like the NBA, NFL and college sports while incorporating more niche markets, too.

FanDuel and DraftKings offer the widest selections of betting markets out of all American-based online sportsbooks. Because both sites are available in Colorado, bettors in the state are as covered as possible with options. Let’s discuss what markets you can wager on in Colorado.

Football

You can find full odds and lines for professional and collegiate football at top sportsbooks in Colorado. This includes wagering on the NFL on teams like the Denver Broncos and NCAA football on the Colorado Buffaloes. You can also find betting markets for the CFL and other minor leagues.

Basketball

Basketball is one of the top sports to wager on at Colorado sportsbooks. You can bet on the NBA on teams like the Denver Nuggets, wager on the Colorado State Buffaloes in NCAA hoops, and a variety of European leagues.

Baseball

If you’re looking to wager on the Colorado Rockies or any other MLB game, you can find odds and lines at most online sports betting sites in CO. Outside of betting on MLB, you can also wager on college baseball, Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), and the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).

Soccer

Soccer is the sport with the most worldwide reach and you can find ways to wager on any major league at the best sportsbooks in Colorado. This includes betting on the English Premier League (EPL), Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Champions League (UCL).

Hockey

Ice hockey is another sport with global influence and as a result, you can find generous betting markets for every major league. NHL teams like the Avalanche can be bet on at all the top sports betting sites, and you can expand your horizons to foreign leagues like the KHL.

Golf

If you want to bet on that upcoming PGA Tour stop, Colorado’s catalog of online sportsbooks have you covered. You can find odds and lines for wagers on your favorite golfers to win an event and finish within a certain place or a range of scores.

Tennis

All major events for both men’s and women’s tennis are covered by Colorado sports betting sites. Expect to find odds and lines for every matchup on the ATP and WTA calendar, including majors like the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

Pros and cons of Colorado sports betting

Colorado is a great state for sports betting, but there are a couple of cons as well.

Pros Cons 21 total sportsbooks College player props prohibited Legal college sports betting No online casinos linked to sportsbooks Legal e-sports betting Abundant retail locations

How does Colorado compare to other states?

Colorado was the 18th U.S. state to adopt legislation permitting sports betting online and at retail locations. Colorado officially launched its online sports betting industry in the summer of 2020 and has emerged as one of the premier states for betting on sports.

Colorado maintains 21 sportsbooks, one of the most considerable sums among other U.S. states that have legalized online sports betting. While most of them are specific to retail locations, the state has provided licensing to almost every one of the top names in the industry.

The Centennial State currently holds the sixth-largest total handle since the U.S. overturned PASPA, checking in at just north of $18 billion. Since 2020, Colorado has recovered $1.23 billion in revenue.

Colorado figures to continue to place among the most significant sports betting states in the future. Despite being just the 21st most populous state in the nation, the Colorado sports betting market has held steady.

Colorado sports betting news and updates

Many online sportsbooks have halted in some U.S. states, much to the detriment of Colorado’s state market. Sites like PointsBet, WynnBET and FOX Bet have all ceased operations, dropping the total number of sportsbooks.

Despite these departures from the market, Colorado has seen two significant launches in recent years, including ESPN BET in November 2023 and Fanatics Sportsbook in December 2023. Additionally, Underdog Sports has received licensing to eventually launch in Colorado.

Colorado’s most successful month for sports betting revenue came recently in January 2024 with over $53 million in returns. The state has seen a steady incline in sports betting interest in recent months, demonstrated by a roughly 10% increase in handle from January 2023 to January 2024.

Colorado sports betting handle & revenue chart

MONTH HANDLE REVENUE April 2024 $509.5 million $32 million March 2024 $593.1 million $45 million February 2024 $536 million $25.8 million January 2024 $596.7 million $53.5 million December 2023 $716.4 million $40.5 million November 2023 $608.5 million $28.6 million

Responsible gambling in Colorado

Colorado has done its part to ensure a safe gambling environment for all of its residents who venture into the world of online sportsbooks. There are hotlines that you can call and live chat features you can utilize if you ever feel that you are struggling with problem gambling.

Sportsbooks also have individual programs like self-exclusion and timeouts that you can set to restrict your access to bet placing and depositing.

Below is info for each of the entities that the Colorado government advises you to use:

Why use an online sportsbook in Colorado?

Getting started at a legal online sportsbook in Colorado is an outstanding way to enhance your sports-watching experience and get involved on a deeper level with your favorite teams and leagues.

While there are undoubtedly holes within online sports betting, it can be an enjoyable experience if approached correctly. Ensuring that you are always wagering within your bankroll and treating sports betting as a form of entertainment are imperative. If you turn a profit, even better.

FAQ