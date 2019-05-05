Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight results, highlights, date, DAZN live stream, undercard
Your complete guide to everything from Canelo vs. Jacobs fight week from Las Vegas
After weeks of anticipation and build up, Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs delivered for fight fans in Las Vegas. The pair of top middleweights battled it out over 12 grueling rounds from the T-Mobile Arena with Alvarez walking away the unified champion at 160 pounds via unanimous decision.
The Mexican superstar looked the part, though at times did get challenged by the bigger and more physically imposing Jacobs. After the fight, Alvarez wouldn't commit to what would come next, but left the door open to the possibility of a trilogy bout with rival Gennady Golovkin should GGG be successful against Steve Rolls in June.
With so much going on around the card, we at CBS Sports aimed to keep you as up to date as possible with complete coverage from Las Vegas. Below is everything you need to recap Saturday night's showdown from Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, May 4
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Live stream: DAZN (watch exclusively here) | Price: $19.99/Month, $99.99/Year
Canelo vs. Jacobs results
