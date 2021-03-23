The first weekend of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament was definitely madness. Though three No. 1 teams (Baylor, Gonzaga and Michigan) made it through the first weekend, Illinois did not. In fact, this year's Sweet 16 has four teams that are double-digit seeds. Two Cinderella teams, Loyola Chicago and Oregon State, will tip off on Saturday, March 27, for a slot in the Elite 8.

The lines from William Hill Sportsbook indicate some potentially close games are on the horizon. Only two spreads -- No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Creighton in the West Regional, and No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts in the South -- are double digits. Everything else is at 6.5 points or less. A Pac-12 showdown between No. 6 USC and No. 7 Oregon in the West is separated by a single point.

Will the Pac-12 continue its surprising run of dominance through the tourney? Will the remaining No. 1 seeds keep advancing or will more madness prevail? Here are your Sweet 16 lines heading into the second weekend of action:

Sweet 16

South Regional

No. 1 Baylor (-6.5) vs. No. 5 Villanova

No. 3 Arkansas (-11) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Regional

No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon State

No. 2 Houston (-6) vs. No. 11 Syracuse

East Regional

No. 1 Michigan (-3) vs. No. 4 Florida State

No. 2 Alabama (-5.5) vs. No. 11 UCLA

West Regional

No. 1 Gonzaga (-13.5) vs. No. 5 Creighton

No. 6 USC (-1) vs. No. 7 Oregon