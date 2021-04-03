The 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four is set and Lucas Oil Stadium is set to host the two national semifinals on Saturday evening. The No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the UCLA Bruins in one Final Four matchup at 8:34 p.m. ET, while the Baylor Bears will battle the Houston Cougars in the other at 5:14 p.m. ET. Both matchups are on CBS. All four teams ranked inside the top 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency this season, so we could see plenty of offense in the 2021 Final Four.

However, with Gonzaga favored by 14 and Baylor favored by five in the latest 2021 NCAA Tournament odds from William Hill Sportsbook, which sides should you be backing to cover the 2021 March Madness spreads? Before locking in any Saturday college basketball picks, be sure to see the 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on the latest 2021 NCAA Tournament lines and released point-spread picks and over-under total selections for each Final Four matchup. You can see those selections at SportsLine.

2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions



One of the top Final Four picks the model recommends: Gonzaga and UCLA combine to hit the over 145 points in the second of the two national semifinals. UCLA combining with Michigan to score just 100 points in the East Regional final has helped keep this total in the mid-140s, but don't confuse the fact that UCLA ranks 330th in college basketball in pace for being a bad team offensively.

The Bruins ranked 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency, they shoot the ball well (36.9 percent from the 3-point line) and Tyger Campbell does an excellent job at taking care of the basketball and initiating offense to get Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jules Bernard going.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga ranked first in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, first in scoring (91.6 ppg) and first in field-goal percentage (54.9). The Bulldogs play fast, they understand shot quality as well as anybody in the nation and they've contributed at least 83 points to the total in each of their four NCAA Tournament 2021 games so far. Look for the Bulldogs to force the Bruins to pick up the tempo a bit offensively, which goes a long way toward the over hitting in 80 percent of the model's simulations.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four picks



The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in Houston vs. Baylor and UCLA vs. Gonzaga, and it says one of the underdogs provides huge value. You can only get spread and total picks for every 2021 NCAA Tournament game at SportsLine.

So what 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four spread picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog should you be all over? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned $2,200 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four odds, schedule

Saturday, April 3

5:14 p.m. ET: Houston vs. Baylor (-5, 134.5), CBS

8:34 p.m. ET: UCLA vs. Gonzaga (-14, 145.5), CBS