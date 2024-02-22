Alabama forward Mohamed Wague will be suspended one game by the SEC after the league reviewed an incident in which he elbowed Florida's Alex Condon in the head during the No. 13 Crimson Tide's 98-93 overtime win in Tuscaloosa, the conference announced Wednesday. The suspension will take effect immediately and sideline him for Saturday's game against Kentucky.

"After video review in the conference office, it was determined that Wague committed the fighting act of striking Florida's Alex Condon in the back of the head with his elbow/forearm with 9:25 remaining to play in the first half of Wednesday's game," an SEC spokesperson said in a press release.

During the game Wague had the ball stripped from him as he went up for a shot at the rim preceding the incident. Condon gained control of the ball before Wague came down hard and elbowed him in the head. Condon, not Wague, was called for a foul during the sequence by the officiating crew.

This isn't the first time this season Wague has been mixed up in a controversial play. During a game against rival Auburn, he appeared to stomp on the hand of Tigers star Johni Broome. That play was reviewed and not deemed a technical foul.

Wague, a transfer from West Virginia, has averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 24 appearances on the season for Alabama. Alabama plays Saturday at Kentucky at 4:00 p.m. ET. Wague is expected to return to action when Alabama faces Ole Miss on the road next Wednesday.