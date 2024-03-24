Teams with vastly different resumes clash when the 12th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes battle the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Antelopes (30-4), who stunned fifth-seeded Saint Mary's 75-66 in the first round, are making their third NCAA Division I Tournament appearance in the last four years and are 1-2 in the event. The Crimson Tide (22-11), who outlasted Charleston 109-96 on Friday, are making their 25th NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth in a row. The Crimson Tide are vying for their 11th Sweet 16 appearance, while Grand Canyon is looking for its first.

Tip-off from Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash., is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 6-point favorites in the latest Grand Canyon vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 168.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Grand Canyon picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Grand Canyon. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Grand Canyon vs. Alabama:

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -6

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama over/under: 168.5 points

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama money line: Grand Canyon +201, Alabama -249

GCU: The Antelopes are 6-0 ATS in their last six games

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 1-4 ATS in their last five games

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears has helped carry the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the past seven games and 23 times on the year, including a season-high 35 in a 92-86 loss to Purdue on Dec. 9. In the opening round win over Charleston, he poured in 30 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33 minutes.

Also helping power the Crimson Tide is senior guard Aaron Estrada. The fifth-year player has started all 33 games for Alabama and is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.3 minutes. He nearly had a triple-double in the win over Charleston, scoring 13 points, while adding eight assists and seven rebounds. He has one triple-double on the year, an 18-point, 10-assist and 10-rebound performance in a 103-88 win at Ole Miss on Feb. 28.

Why Grand Canyon can cover

Senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster helps power the Antelopes' offensive attack. He scored 22 points while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the win over Saint Mary's on Friday. He scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals in an 89-74 win over Texas-Arlington in the WAC Tournament title game. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.8 points, six rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks.

Junior guard Ray Harrison has also been red hot this month, reaching double-figure scoring in all five games. In the WAC Tournament Final, he scored 19 points while adding four boards and three assists against Texas-Arlington. He had 17 points, six assists and three boards in Friday's win over Saint Mary's.

