The American Eagles will go for the season sweep when they battle the Army Black Knights in Patriot League action on Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles (15-14, 9-7 Patriot), who defeated Army 79-60 on Jan. 13, have lost four of six, but defeated league-leading Colgate 66-64 on Sunday. The Black Knights (10-19, 6-10 Patriot), who have lost two in a row, are coming off a 54-41 loss at Bucknell on Sunday. American is 7-9 on the road this season, while Army is 6-9 on their home court.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Christl Arena in West Point, N.Y. American leads the all-time series 33-16, including a 13-11 edge in games played at West Point. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest American vs. Army odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 121.5. Before making any Army vs. American picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It also is off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on American vs. Army and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Army vs. American:

American vs. Army spread: American -2

American vs. Army over/under: 121.5 points

American vs. Army money line: American -137, Army +116

AMER: The Eagles have won 8 of their last 16 away games (+4.45 units on ML)

ARMY: The Black Knights have hit the game total under in 17 of their last 29 games (+3.80 units)

American vs. Army picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why American can cover

Senior forward Matt Rogers is one of two Eagles who are averaging in double-figure scoring. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.8 minutes of action. Rogers has scored 10 or more points in 11 of the past 12 games, including a double-double at Lehigh on Jan. 20, his third of the year. In that game, he scored 21 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. He is coming off a 23-point and seven-rebound effort in the win at Colgate on Sunday.

Junior guard Elijah Stephens is also coming off a solid performance at Colgate. He finished with 17 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds. In the first meeting against Army, he nearly registered a double-double with 10 points and eight assists. In 26 games, all starts, Stephens is averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 assists, two rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why Army can cover

Freshman forward Josh Scovens, who has started 28 of 29 games, continues to power the Black Knights. In 31.1 minutes of play, he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks. He has two double-doubles on the year, including a 20-point and 10-rebound effort in a 58-50 win over the Merchant Marine on Dec. 30. He scored 16 points and grabbed 10 boards in a 79-51 loss to Central Connecticut on Nov. 29.

Another freshman making an impact for Army is guard Ryan Curry. In 29 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29.8 minutes of play. In the loss to American last month, Curry scored 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He scored a season-high 20 points with four assists and two rebounds in a 72-64 loss at Indiana on Nov. 12. See which team to pick here.

How to make American vs. Army picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 134 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. American, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets from a model that's 25-14 on top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.