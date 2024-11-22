Baylor was down 18 points in the first half, 14 points at the break and five points with less than eight seconds remaining in the second overtime. Time and time again, the Bears looked beaten.
And yet they won.
Despite everything in that first paragraph being true, Baylor pulled out an incredible 99-98 double-overtime victory against St. John's on Thursday in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas. In simple terms, St. John's gave one away lots of different ways -- most notably when Zuby Ejofor missed a pair of free throws with 4.1 seconds left in a two-point game, which allowed Baylor an opportunity to grab an offensive rebound, race up the court and try to force a third OT or end it.
You've probably already seen what happened next.
If not, enjoy.
JEREMY ROACH BUZZER-BEATER FOR THE WIN!@BaylorMBB WERE DOWN 18 POINTS AND COME ALL THE WAY BACK TO WIN IN DOUBLE OVERTIME! pic.twitter.com/WOARoRFfgH— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 22, 2024
"Jeremy Roach is a big-time player," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "He's a winner."
As evidence, consider that before transferring to Baylor this past offseason, Roach started 108 games over four years at Duke while making two Elite Eights and one Final Four. He won an ACC regular-season title in 2022. He won an ACC Tournament title in 2023. Roach has said he didn't necessarily want to move on from Duke as much as he was made to feel it was just time to move on from Duke. Fortunately for Drew, Roach decided to move on to Baylor — and his buzzer-beating 3-pointer allowed the Bears to remain No. 15 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Next up for Baylor?
That's Friday night's title game of the Baha Mar Championship against Tennessee, which spent Thursday beating Virginia 64-42 despite shooting just 37.9% from the field. The Vols are No. 11 in the Top 25 And 1. Baylor-Tennessee is scheduled to tip at 9:30 ET.
Baylor is currently +4000 to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Tennessee is +4500.
All odds via FanDuel. Check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get in the game.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris finished with 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's 84-66 win over UNC Wilmington. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|5-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's 102-69 win over North Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|4-0
|3
N. Carolina
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 18 points and eight assists in Friday's 107-55 win over American. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday at Hawaii.
|--
|2-1
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 12 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 81-46 win over East Texas A&M. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|5
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Monday's 87-52 win over IU Indy. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against Auburn.
|--
|3-0
|6
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 84-41 win over Long Beach State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against West Virginia.
|--
|5-0
|7
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 13 points and five assists in Wednesday's 91-45 win over Louisiana. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Hofstra.
|--
|2-1
|8
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 21 points and four steals in Tuesday's 76-58 win over Purdue. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Georgia.
|--
|5-0
|9
Purdue
|Purdue committed 15 turnovers in Tuesday's 76-58 loss at Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Marshall.
|--
|4-1
|10
Alabama
|Grant Nelson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 100-87 win over Illinois. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Houston.
|--
|4-1
|11
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 64-42 win over Virginia. The Vols' next game is Friday against Baylor.
|--
|5-0
|12
Kentucky
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 97-68 win over Lipscomb. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Jackson State.
|--
|4-0
|13
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 86-35 win over Wofford. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday at Arizona.
|--
|3-1
|14
Indiana
|Myles Rice finished with 20 points and six assists in Thursday's 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|--
|4-0
|15
Baylor
|Norchad Omier finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 99-98 double-overtime win over St. John's. The Bears' next game is Friday against Tennessee.
|--
|4-1
|16
Arkansas
|Adou Thiero finished with 23 points and four steals in Monday's 91-72 win over Pacific. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Little Rock.
|--
|3-1
|17
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-84 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Badgers' next game is Friday against UCF.
|--
|5-0
|18
Arizona
|Caleb Love missed 11 of the 13 shots he took in Friday's 103-88 loss at Wisconsin. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Duke.
|--
|2-1
|19
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 17 points and six assists in Wednesday's 71-54 win over Southern. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|4-1
|20
Ohio St.
|Devin Royal finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-30 win over Evansville. The Buckeyes' next game is Friday against Campbell.
|--
|3-1
|21
Texas
|Arthur Kaluma finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 70-66 win over Syracuse. The Longhorns' next game is Friday against Saint Joseph's.
|--
|4-1
|22
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 79-56 win over Kansas City. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Nebraska.
|--
|4-0
|23
Florida
|Will Richard finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 84-60 win over Florida A&M. The Gators' next game is Friday against Southern Illinois.
|--
|5-0
|24
Rutgers
|Ace Bailey finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 74-63 win over Merrimack. The Scarlet Knights' next game is Wednesday against Merrimack.
|--
|4-0
|25
Cincinnati
|Simas Lukosius finished with 18 points and three assists in Tuesday's 76-60 win at Northern Kentucky. The Bearcats' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|4-0
|26
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 19 points and four assists in Thursday's 100-68 win over Oral Roberts. The Rebels' next game is Thursday against BYU.
|--
|5-0