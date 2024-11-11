I do not think Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is going to average 36.5 points per game this season while shooting above 90% from the field.

But that's what he's doing right now!

So who knows?

The fifth-year senior backed his season-opening performance of 49 points on 20-of-22 shooting in Wednesday's 99-86 victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley with a 24-point effort on 9-of-10 shooting in Sunday's 96-70 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Triumphs over UConn and Marquette, these are not. The Big East should provide stiffer competition. Still, a college player averaging 36.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks on 90.6% shooting through two games is crazy, regardless of the competition. It's still early, obviously. But, so far, Kalkbrenner has the look of an undeniable Wooden Award candidate.

According to Creighton sports information director Rob Anderson, Kalkbrenner on Sunday became just the second Division I player to score at least 24 points and shoot at least 90% from the field in back-to-back games since the 2005-06 season. His incredible start has Creighton 2-0 and ranked 19th in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Kansas remains No. 1 for the eighth consecutive day.

KU is, like Creighton, also 2-0.

The Jayhawks opened with an 87-57 win over Howard and backed it with a 92-89 victory over North Carolina. Up next for KU is Tuesday's Champions Classic inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Kansas will play Michigan State in the first game of the doubleheader. The second game is Duke-Kentucky.

Top 25 And 1 rankings