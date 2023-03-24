Sweet 16 action rolls along into Friday with four fabulous games on the slate headlined by a dandy in the Midwest Region as No. 1 seed Houston takes on No. 5 seed Miami with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. The Cougars, who were the betting favorite to win it all entering the NCAA Tournament, are aiming to earn a third consecutive Elite Eight berth -- accomplished once in the program's history, the Phi Slama Jama era -- but the Hurricanes stand in their way and are not expected to go quietly.

Miami finished atop the ACC regular-season standings in what was a down year for the league, and it now fights alone as the only team left in the second weekend among conference members. The Hurricanes squeaked past No. 12 seed Drake in Round 1 and dominated No. 4 seed Indiana in Round 2, setting up a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the field on Friday night from Las Vegas.

Watch Houston vs. Miami in Sweet 16

Date: Friday, March 24 | Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Houston vs. Miami: What to know

Miami proved too much of a challenge for Indiana last weekend in their second-round matchup, cruising comfortably to an 85-69 win. Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong looked sharp, dropping in 27 points in addition to eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Houston looked every bit the tournament favorite in an 81-64 win over Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16 stage as guard Tramon Mark led the way with 26 points along with nine boards.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hurricanes rank 18th in the nation when it comes to field-goal percentage at 48.10% on the season. The Cougars, however, have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them first in the country. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.