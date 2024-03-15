The top-ranked and top-seeded Houston Cougars (29-3) will try to book their spot in the 2024 Big 12 Tournament title game when they face the No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in Friday's semifinals. Houston won nine straight games down the stretch to claim the Big 12 regular-season title, including a 76-46 win over then-No. 14 Kansas in its finale. The Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 60-45 win over No. 8 seed TCU in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Texas Tech is riding a four-game winning streak, beating No. 5 seed BYU in an 81-67 final in the quarterfinals.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Houston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under is 131.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Houston vs. Texas Tech spread: Houston -8.5

Houston vs. Texas Tech over/under: 131.5 points

Houston vs. Texas Tech money line: Houston -410, Texas Tech +316

Why Houston can cover

Houston still has plenty to play for this weekend, as it is fighting for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars won nine consecutive games to close the regular season, picking up three wins over top-15 teams during that stretch. They maintained their momentum with a 60-45 win over TCU on Thursday, racing out to a 16-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp had 14 points and four rebounds, while Big 12 Player of the Year Jamal Shead had 12 points and five assists. The Cougars held TCU to just 23.3% shooting from the floor, and they crushed Texas Tech in the lone meeting between these teams during the regular season. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games against the Red Raiders.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, beating West Virginia, Oklahoma State and then-No. 11 Baylor by double digits. The Red Raiders were 3-point favorites in their 78-68 win over the Bears, as sophomore guard Pop Isaacs scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. Sophomore guard Darrion Williams posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 6 of 7 from the floor.

They jumped out to a 14-2 lead against BYU on Thursday and led by 19 points at halftime before cruising to an 81-67 win. Isaacs scored 22 points, while four of his teammates finished in double figures as well. Texas Tech has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it is unbeaten in its last seven Friday games. See which team to pick here.

