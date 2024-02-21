The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-7) go on the road to take on the LSU Tigers (13-12) in an SEC battle on Wednesday. The Wildcats are playing well as the regular season is nearing the end. On Feb. 17, Kentucky defeated the No. 13 Auburn Tigers 70-59. On the flip side, LSU snapped its three-game skid last time out, upsetting No. 11 South Carolina 64-63.

Tipoff from Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorite in the latest Kentucky vs. LSU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for LSU vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. LSU spread: Wildcats -6.5

Kentucky vs. LSU over/under: 164.5 points

Kentucky vs. LSU money line: Wildcats -271, Tigers +218

UK: 15-10 ATS this season

LSU: 11-14 ATS this season

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have one of the best offensive units in the SEC. They are second in the conference in scoring offense (88.2) and assists (17.4). Senior guard Antonio Reeves has been one of the most consistent offensive playmakers.

Reeves has a reliable perimeter jumper with the quickness to get into the paint. The Illinois native ranks third in the conference in scoring (19.5), 4.3 rebounds, and shoots 43% from downtown. In Saturday's win over Auburn, Reeves notched 22 points, five rebounds and made three 3-pointers.

Why LSU can cover

Senior guard Jordan Wright is an all-around threat in the backcourt. Wright has a quick first step while forcing defenders to respect his perimeter shot. The Louisiana native leads the team in both scoring (15) and rebounds (5.1). On Feb. 17 versus South Carolina, Wright had 14 points, seven boards and two blocks.

Senior forward Will Baker brings great size and strength to the floor. The Texas native logs 12.2 points, five rebounds and shoots 52% from the field. He has scored 20-plus points in two of his last five games. In the Feb. 10 loss to Alabama, Baker finished with 24 points and five rebounds.

How to make LSU vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 156 combined points.

So who wins Kentucky vs. LSU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?