Maryland fans are celebrating here on this Final Four Saturday as Mark Turgeon and his staff have landed commitments from two highly-coveted transfers in Fatts Russell from Rhode Island and Qudus Wahab and Georgetown.

Wahab, a 6-foot-11, 237-pound rising junior, was a key piece of Georgetown's success this season as he averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. He finished the year on a strong note with a selection to the Big East All-Tournament team following the Hoyas' epic run in Madison Square Garden, and will arrive in College Park projected to compete for starter's minutes at center in 2022.

An hour after landing the top center available in the transfer portal, Maryland got its commitment from Russell, the top point guard available. The 5-foot-10 rising senior was a star for Rhode Island this year, leading the team in points (14.7), assists (4.5) and steals (1.9). Like Wahab, Russell will be eligible immediately and should expect to be a key contributor for the team next season.

After getting bounced by Alabama in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Maryland fans became concerned that Turgeon might be a candidate for another open position, particularly given his ties to the Big 12 footprint and the open jobs at both Oklahoma and Texas. By the end of the week, not only had both of those jobs filled -- Chris Beard to Texas on Thursday and Porter Moser to Oklahoma on Friday -- but Turgeon is reportedly working his way towards a contract extension. Now he and his staff have added key pieces to the program's future with the commitment of Russell and Wahab.