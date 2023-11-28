Teams looking to get on track meet in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday when the Georgia Southern Eagles battle the Michigan State Spartans. The Eagles (0-6), who finished seventh in the Sun Belt Conference at 9-9 and were 17-16 overall in 2022-23, are coming off a 93-76 loss to Northeastern on Nov. 21. The Spartans (3-3), who were fourth in the Big Ten at 11-8 and 21-13 overall last season, dropped a 74-68 decision at Arizona on Thursday. Michigan State is 3-1 on their home court this season, while Georgia Southern is 0-4 on the road.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools, but Michigan State is 9-1 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt. The Spartans are 28-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142. Before making any Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern spread: Michigan State -28

Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern over/under: 142 points

GS: The Eagles have hit the team total over in 17 of their last 31 games (+0.75 units)

MSU: The Spartans have hit the game total under in 14 of their last 20 games at home (+7.40 units)

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker is off to a solid start to the season and leads the Spartans in scoring. In five games played, he is averaging 22 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes of action. He has reached double-digit scoring in each game he has played, scoring 20 or more in three. His best game was in a 79-76 overtime loss to James Madison on Nov. 6, scoring 35 points, while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Junior guard Jaden Akins is also among the Spartans' top scorers. In six games played, he is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists. He is also among the team leaders at the free throw line, connecting on 83.3% of his foul shots. He has reached double-figure scoring four times, including in each of the last two games.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

The Eagles have two players averaging 10 or more points, including senior guard Deuce Dean. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of five games, including 20 points in a 70-60 loss at Eastern Michigan on Nov. 11. He also scored 17 points, while grabbing six rebounds in a 96-92 loss to Kennesaw State on Nov. 19. Dean is in his first season with the program after spending four years at Hampton. In 27.4 minutes of action, he is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists for Georgia Southern.

Sophomore guard Jamar Franklin has been red hot for the Eagles, scoring in double figures in each of the last three games. He scored 16 points in an 82-64 loss at East Carolina on Nov. 20, and had 16 against Kennesaw State. In the latest loss to Northeastern, he added 10 points. He is in his first season with the program after spending 2022-23 with South Alabama, playing in 32 games including three starts.

