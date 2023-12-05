The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup at the Crisler Center. Michigan is 4-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while Indiana is 6-1 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. The Wolverines have dominated this series of late, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings straight up and covering the spread in eight of those 10 contests.

This season, Michigan is 4-4 against the spread while Indiana is 2-5 against the number. For Tuesday's matchup, the Wolverines are favored by 7 points in the latest Michigan vs. Indiana odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Michigan -7.5

Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 145.5 points

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Michigan -318, Indiana +248

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan fell just short of the Oregon Ducks by a score of 86-83 last time out. Despite the loss, Michigan got a solid performance out of Dug McDaniel, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points while also dishing out three assists. McDaniel is averaging 20.3 points and 5.3 assists per game this season while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 41.2% from the 3-point line.

Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has also been sensational for the Wolverines, averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 57.6% from the floor. Michigan ranks 28th in Division I college basketball in team shooting percentage (49.6) and 41st in 3-point percentage (38.2).

What you need to know about Indiana

Meanwhile, Indiana extended its winning streak to three on Friday with a 65-53 win over the Maryland Terrapins. Indiana got its win thanks largely to the efforts of several key players, but it was Kel'el Ware out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds while Mackenzie Mgbako chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ware is an Oregon transfer who gives the Hoosiers incredible size down low at 7-foot. He's averaging 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game so far this season. Meanwhile, Mgbako was a top-10 prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the true freshman now has 31 points and 15 rebounds in his last two games.

