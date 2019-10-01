NBA Draft prospects: Evaluating the top 11 players in the Big Ten ahead of the 2019-2020 season

The Big Ten consistently churns out NBA talent. In each of the last nine seasons, the conference has had multiple players drafted in the first round. And that streak likely won't end in 2020.

After two were taken in the first round of the 2019 draft -- Romeo Langford and Jordan Poole -- there's a handful of players with enough talent to keep that tradition alive. Ayo Dosunmu. Xavier Tillman. Lamar Stevens. And that's just a few. As we peek ahead to the 2019 season, let's take a look at the big-name players who are on the draft radar entering the upcoming campaign.

1. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois



Measurables: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds

Position: Point guard

Draft projection: Lottery

What to know: After leading the Illini in points and assists as a freshman, Dosunmu could have snuck into the back end of the 2019 first round. Instead, he chose to not only stay in school -- but also to forgo declaring for the draft altogether. He's got great scoring instincts and really good size to become a prototypical modern-day NBA point guard.

Measurables: 6-foot-100, 215 pounds

Position: Power forward

Draft projection: First round

What to know: Smith is on the Bruno Fernando plan. A year ago, Fernando put the NBA on hold, came back and dominated, and was drafted No. 34 overall. This offseason, Smith decided he'd do the same. With Fernando out the door, Smith should be the anchor down low for a Maryland team primed to start the season as a legitimate title contender. He's a long, fluid athlete with good shot-blocking instincts and a frame custom-fit to fill a role of versatile big man.

3. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State



Measurables: 6-foot-8, 245 pounds

Position: Power forward

Draft projection: First round

What to know: Get used to hearing this name during the season. He's a solid rim-protector with a good motor that translates to production on both ends of the floor. His late-season breakout peaked in the NCAA Tournament when the Spartans upended No. 1 seed Duke and he scored 19 points and added 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. With Nick Ward and Kenny Goins gone, he'll be the featured big on the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball.

4. Cassius Winston, Michigan State



Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Point guard

Draft projection: Second round

What to know: Winston's rep as a pudgy, plodding point guard is ... somewhat well-founded. He'll even admit to it: he loves candy and junk food. But don't be fooled by his figure. Winston's smarts and shooting has NBA player written all over him. If Raymond Felton can still find a role on NBA teams in 2019, Winston should be able to carve himself out a nice NBA career.

5. Lamar Stevens, Penn State



Measurables: 6-foot-8, 230 pounds

Position: Small forward

Draft projection: Second round

What to know: A four-year career at Penn State is going to play out as one of Stevens' biggest selling points. A 6-foot-8 hybrid forward, he has a built-out, bulked-up frame that will be ready to contribute from Day 1 as an NBA player -- the type of career arc that suggests he could be a second round steal. His size and competitive streak should allow for him to be a multi-positional defender in the NBA.

6. Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Mesaurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds

Position: Small forward

Draft projection: Second round/undrafted

What to know: When you've got a 6-foot-6 frame, shoot 41.3 percent from 3-point range as a freshman and have as pure a stroke as Wiggins has, the NBA will put you on the radar. Now let's see what he can do in a bigger role. He played 23.5 minutes per game last season for the Terps but could be the X-factor for them this season. Since his arrival on campus a season ago, he's added 25 pounds to his lean frame and looks the part.

Measurables: 7-foot-3, 250 pounds

Position: Center

Draft projection: Second round/undrafted

What to know: It's not just the dazzling hair -- although, hey, maybe it's partly the hair -- that makes Haarms an NBA prospect. He led the Big Ten in block rate last season at 13.6 percent, this coming a year removed from finishing No. 6 in the country in that same category. He's here to swat shots and razz the crowd, and he'll make no excuse for it. That Haarms played nearly as many minutes as Aaron Wheeler and Trevion Williams -- two legitimate NBA big men prospects in their own right -- combined, says all you need to know about Haarms' potential.

8. Aaron Henry, Michigan State



Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

Position: Small forward

Draft projection: Second round/undrafted

What to know: On a team with a half-dozen upperclassmen ahead of him on the pecking order, Henry was just another guy. He was also just a freshman with a next-to-nothing usage rate. And with half of those upperclassmen who were ahead of him in scoring last season now gone, Henry will be thrust into a huge role for the Spartans. He might get lost in MSU's success this season between Winston and Tillman because his numbers may not be as big, but he's got as much NBA potential as any player on the Spartans' current roster.

Measurables: 6-foot-9, 270 pounds

Position: Power forward

Draft projection: Second round/undrafted

What to know: After testing the NBA Draft waters following a breakout sophomore season, Wesson is on track to become one of the biggest forces in the paint as a junior. Wesson's got a throwback style of play that may not translate to the same NBA production as it has in college, but he's made improvements in his game every season and has added a respectable 3-point shot to his arsenal that makes him a worthy prospect to plop on the radar.

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

Position: Small forward

Draft projection: Second round/undrafted

What to know: A breakout -- it's coming. As a freshman last season, Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in limited action and in a smaller role. Now, with Jordan Bohannon out and Tyler Cook gone, the 6-foot-6 Wieskamp will be called upon to produce like a No. 1 option. His size, scoring and snap-quick release bode well for him to find a role in the NBA down the road.

Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Position: Point guard

Draft projection: Second round/undrafted

What to know: There's not one definitive trait Cowan Jr. possesses that suggests he'll be an NBA star one day. There's also not one definitive weakness in his game. His size will draw out detractors, as will his lack of athleticism. But he's a steady-handed point guard with a full college career nearly in his pocket. For a team looking for a potential second-unit option, he could be appealing as an undrafted pick up.