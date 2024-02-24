An ACC battle features the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6) going on the road to play the Virginia Cavaliers (20-7) on Saturday. The Tar Heels have won two of their last three games. On Feb. 17, UNC blew out Virginia Tech 96-81. Meanwhile, Virginia has dropped two of its past three games, including a 75-41 blowout loss to Virginia Tech on Monday.

Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 3-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 130. Before making any Virginia vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. UVA and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UVA vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Virginia spread: Tar Heels -3

North Carolina vs. Virginia over/under 130 points

North Carolina vs. Virginia money line: Tar Heels -147, Cavaliers +124

UNC: North Carolina has hit the game total Under in 10 of last 13 away games

UVA: Virginia has won 15 of its last 18 games at home

North Carolina vs. Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has been the Tar Heels' best offensive playmaker all season long. Davis is extremely fast and elusive in the open court while scoring from all over the floor. The New York native is ninth in the country in scoring (21.3) with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In his last game, Davis finished with 20 points and five assists.

Senior forward Armando Bacot is a forceful player in the frontcourt. The Virginia native is ninth in the nation in rebounds (10.3) with 14.6 points and shoots 55% from the field. He's supplied 13 double-doubles this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Virginia can cover

Senior guard Reece Beekman is an impactful player for the Cavaliers. The Wisconsin native leads the team in points (13.9), assists (5.8) and steals (2.2). He's racked up 20-plus points in three of his last seven games. On Feb. 17 against Wake Forest, Beekman had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely provides the squad with a knockdown shooter on the outside. McKneely has a very quick release as a catch-and-shoot threat and even off the dribble. The West Virginia native averages 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and shoots 46% from downtown. In the Feb. 10 game versus Florida State, McKneely dropped a season-high 29 points and made five threes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Virginia vs. UNC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 25-13 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.