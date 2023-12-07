The Portland Pilots will face off against the North Dakota State Bison at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Scheels Center. North Dakota State is 5-4 overall and 3-0 at home, while Portland is 5-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. This is the final game of a home-and-home series between these two programs and it was North Dakota State who came out on top last season.

NDSU won 67-62 as 13.5-point underdogs on the road but is only 3-4 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, Portland is 4-3 against the number. The Bison are favored by 2 points in the latest North Dakota State vs. Portland odds, and the over/under is 148 points.

North Dakota State vs. Portland spread: NDSU -2

North Dakota State vs. Portland over/under: 148 points

North Dakota State vs. Portland money line: North Dakota State -136, Portland +114

What you need to know about Portland

Portland suffered a bruising 80-58 defeat at the hands of the Air Force Falcons. Despite the loss, Portland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Austin scored 15 points, while Tyler Robertson had 14 points to go along with five assists.

The Pilots were ultimately undone by 18 turnovers and a 7-for-24 night from the 3-point line. They've averaged 15.6 turnovers per game (21st-most in Division I) and shoot 33.5% from beyond the arc as a team. However, NDSU ranks 341st in the nation in 3-point defense (38.0%).

What you need to know about North Dakota State

North Dakota State defeated the San Jose State Spartans by a final score of 83-78 on Monday. North Dakota State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Noah Feddersen led the charge by scoring 17 points and securing six rebounds. Tajavis Miller was another key contributor, dropping a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Feddersen's 17 came off the bench and all five starters also reached double-figures in Monday's victory. The Bison shot 12-for-24 from the 3-point line and are now shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc as a team. Their guard-heavy lineup relies significantly on its perimeter shooting.

How to make North Dakota State vs. Portland picks

