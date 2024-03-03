No. 4 Tennessee took another step toward securing its first outright SEC regular-season title since 2008 with an 81-74 win over No. 14 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Volunteers, who won a share of the SEC title with Auburn in 2018, will head into the final week of the regular season with a one-game lead over Alabama and South Carolina in the conference standings.

The Volunteers (23-6, 13-3) extended their win streak to six games and snapped Alabama's 16-game SEC home winning streak that dated back to the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Tennessee defeated Alabama 91-71 in the first matchup between the two in Knoxville on Jan. 20.

Alabama (20-9, 12-4 SEC) had a chance to tie the game with 37 seconds remaining, but star guard Mark Sears missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key.

The Crimson Tide limited Tennessee star Dalton Knecht to 13 points -- his lowest scoring output since dropping eight points in the SEC opener against Ole Miss. Knecht had scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games, but he did make his mark as Tennessee fought to pull away in the second half.

Four of Tennessee's starters scored in double-figures, which included Zakai Zeigler finishing with 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half. Zeigler knocked down four free throws in the final minutes and Jonas Aidoo converted both of his attempts from the charity stripe to help Tennessee pick up its sixth Quad 1 win of the season.

Tennessee would secure the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament by winning out. Alabama will need Tennessee to lose one of its final two games against South Carolina or Kentucky next week to clinch at least a share of its third SEC title in the last four years.