No. 20 Illinois (7-1) will try to extend its five-game winning streak when it travels to No. 17 Tennessee (5-3) on Saturday afternoon on Paramount+. The Fighting Illini are coming off their best win of the season, getting past No. 11 Florida Atlantic in a 98-89 final on Tuesday night. They had previously gone on the road and taken down Rutgers as 1.5-point underdogs last Saturday. Tennessee is still seeking its first win over a ranked opponent after coming up short in its first three attempts this season, but the Vols bounced back with an 87-66 win over George Mason on Tuesday. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville. The latest Tennessee vs. Illinois odds from SportsLine consensus list the Vols as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 145.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Illinois

Tennessee vs. Illinois date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Tennessee vs. Illinois time: noon ET

Tennessee vs. Illinois TV channel: CBS

Tennessee vs. Illinois live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Tennessee vs. Illinois

For Tennessee vs. Illinois, the model projects that the Vols cover the spread as 6.5-point home favorites. Tennessee is in desperate need of a win over a ranked opponent after falling to a trio of top-20 teams in Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina. All three of those losses came away from home, so Tennessee will be looking to take advantage of this opportunity. The Vols snapped their three-game losing streak with a dominant performance against George Mason on Tuesday, easily covering the 15.5-point spread in an 87-66 final.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo led Tennessee with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor. Three other Vols scored in double figures as well, including senior guard Josiah-Jordan James, who finished with 15 points, six boards and six assists. Grad transfer Dalton Knecht has been the team's best player so far though, averaging 19.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Illinois has only played one true road game this season, and it is in a letdown spot after its big win over Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. The Vols are riding a six-game home winning streak, while the Illini are just 1-5 in their last six road games. SportsLine's model expects both trends to continue on Saturday, with the Vols covering the spread in well over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

