The Memphis Tigers will face off against the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M is 7-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Memphis is 6-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. This is the second matchup in a home-and-home series these two programs signed on for and it was Memphis that captured an 83-79 victory when it hosted last season.

However, Texas A&M did manage to cover the spread as 6-point underdogs in that matchup and is 6-3 against the number this season, while Memphis is 4-4 against the spread. The Aggies are favored by 8 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Memphis odds and the over/under is 149 points. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Texas A&M. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Texas A&M vs. Memphis spread: Texas A&M -8

Texas A&M vs. Memphis over/under: 149 points

Texas A&M vs. Memphis money line: Texas A&M: -346, Memphis: +275

Texas A&M vs. Memphis picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Memphis

Last Wednesday, the Tigers earned an 85-80 win over the VCU Rams in overtime. Caleb Mills scored 17 points and Jahvon Quinerly also contributed 20 points and six assists. David Jones led Memphis in both scoring (23) and rebounding (8) while also contributing four steals to the victory.

The fourth-year forward played previously at DePaul and St. John's and he's averaging 19.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his first season in Anfernee Hardaway's system. Quinerly is an Alabama transfer who also spent a season at Villanova to start his career, and he's averaging 12.0 points and 4.8 assists in his first season in Memphis.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in its last game, Texas A&M righted the ship offensively against DePaul on Wednesday. The Aggies blew past the Blue Demons 89-64. The Aggies had six players reach double-figures in scoring with Jace Carter leading the way with 14 points.

Wade Taylor IV had 13 points and six assists in the victory and the All-SEC performer from a season ago is averaging 18.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in 2023-24. Taylor had 25 points in last year's matchup with Memphis but it wasn't enough to overcome the fact that the Tigers shot 55.8% from the floor as a team.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Memphis picks

The model has simulated Texas A&M vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is up over $2,000 since last season, and find out.