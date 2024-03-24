The defending national champion and top-seeded UConn Huskies will meet the ninth-seeded Northwestern Wildcats in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup on Sunday. The Wildcats (22-11), who are making their third-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, advanced with a 77-65 overtime win over Florida Atlantic on Friday. The Huskies (32-3), who rolled to both the Big East regular season and tournament titles, are making their 37th NCAA Tournament appearance. Northwestern is 3-2 all-time in the tournament, while UConn is 66-32.

Tip-off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 14-point favorites in the latest Northwestern vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136. Before making any UConn vs. Northwestern picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Northwestern. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Northwestern vs. UConn:

Northwestern vs. UConn spread: UConn -14

Northwestern vs. UConn over/under: 136 points

Northwestern vs. UConn money line: Northwestern +750, UConn -1192

NW: The Wildcats are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games

CONN: The Huskies 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

Northwestern vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton is one of five Huskies averaging 10 or more points per game. The fifth-year player is in his second season with UConn after three years at East Carolina. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and one steal in 33.1 minutes. He had a productive performance in the first-round win over Stetson, recording 13 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

Also helping power the Huskies is senior guard Cam Spencer. Spencer is coming off a 15-point, five-rebound and three-assist effort in the win over Stetson. He poured in 20 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out nine assists in a 95-90 win over St. John's in the Big East Tournament semifinals. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Northwestern can cover

Senior guard Boo Buie has been dominant of late, reaching 20 or more points in four of the past five games. In Friday's win over FAU, he poured in 22 points while adding four assists and three rebounds. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.8 minutes.

Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer has registered double-doubles in three of the past four games. In the win over FAU on Friday, he scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin. He had 23 points in a 90-66 win over Minnesota on March 9, while scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 boards in a 53-49 loss at Michigan State on March 6. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Northwestern vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 148 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Northwestern, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.