After spending the entire 2023-24 season at or at least near the top of college basketball, Purdue and UConn are squaring off Monday night for the national championship. The matchup features the reigning national champion Huskies against a Boilermakers squad that is seeking a historic breakthrough.

Purdue is appearing in the national title game for the first time since 1969 and seeking its first-ever national championship. But to do it, the Boilermakers will have to get through a UConn program that is entering the dynasty conversation. The Huskies have won 11 straight NCAA Tournament games by double-digits and are just 40 minutes away from becoming college basketball's first repeat national champion since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.

Both teams are anchored by towering centers with diverse skill sets and the ability to take over games. Purdue's star is 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who is two-time CBS Sports Player of the Year. UConn's counter is 7-2 Donovan Clingan, a likely lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with game-altering effectiveness as a rim protector.

The game marks the first time since 2021 and just the seventh time in the 21st century that a pair of No. 1 seeds have met in the national championship game. Both survived the rigors of March Madness, but only one will be left standing on Monday night.

Date: Monday, April 8 | Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

TV: TBS, TNT | Live stream: March Madness Live

Pursuing redemption: Purdue has been on a dogged pursuit of redemption ever since becoming just the second No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed during last year's NCAA Tournament. That stunning 63-58 defeat to FDU rocked the Boilermakers to their core and led to plenty of self-reflection for coach Matt Painter, who is in his 19th season leading his alma mater. The pain of that moment has driven Purdue to within a game of the program's first-ever national title. The only other No. 1 seed to ever lose against a No. 16 seed was Virginia in 2018. The Cavaliers responded by winning the 2019 national championship, and Purdue is seeking to follow in their footsteps.

Family connection: A victory will send UConn into rarified air in terms of all-time great multi-year runs. Prior to Florida's back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, the last team to repeat was Duke in 1991 and 1992. The point guard for those Duke teams was Bobby Hurley, who is the brother of UConn coach Dan Hurley. Thus, if the Huskies emerge as winners, the Hurley brothers will have played a major role in two of the last three repeats.

Coaching legacies: Plucked from the high school coaching ranks in 2010, Hurley became a rising star at Wagner and Rhode Island before landing the UConn job in 2018. He made annual strides with the Huskies over this first four seasons but had failed to win an NCAA Tournament game until last season. The questions about Hurley went from "can he win in March?" to "will he ever lose in March?" unbelievably quick. This game presents him with a chance to reach rare level of coaching superstardom. His counterpart is Painter from Purdue, who is already an icon at his school but often lacking in national recognition due a lack of major NCAA Tournament success. The Boilermakers have been one of the nation's steadiest programs for decades. But they have never cut down nets. If Painter gets it done, his already strong legacy will transform into immortality.

Purdue has the best player in this matchup in Zach Edey. UConn has the best team. Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan each played key roles in last year's national title game for the Huskies and have increased their productivity this season. With perimeter weapons Cam Spencer and Stephon Castle added to the fold, UConn's starting lineup is packed full of guys who would be the best players on many teams in college basketball. They all average double figures, and the Huskies barely miss a beat when they dip into their bench. The number of ways in which UConn can beat you is virtually limitless. Defensively, the Huskies are uniquely equipped to defend the 7-4 Edey because they counter with Clingan, who is 7-2. This program has been viciously dominant over the past two seasons, and that dominance will continue as UConn wins another title. Prediction: UConn -6



Parrish Norlander Palm Boone Cobb Patterson Spread PUR +6.5 UCONN -6.5 PUR +6.5 PUR +6.5 UCONN -6.5 UCONN -6.5 Straight up PUR UCONN PUR UCONN UCONN UCONN

