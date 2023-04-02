Sixty-six NCAA Tournament games have been played over the last few weeks as the bracket has unfolded. Only one game now stands between us and a champion.

No. 4 seed UConn and No. 5 seed San Diego State will meet Monday in the season finale with the national title on the line. UConn advances into the title game for the fifth time in school history and first since 2014 after drubbing Miami in the Final Four much like it has done the rest of this postseason, with all five of its NCAA Tournament wins coming by 13 or more points. San Diego State has fought tooth and nail to reach this spot, making its first title game appearance after winning each of its last two games by a combined two points.

One thing we know for sure is that Monday will be full of tension and drama as we crown this year's college basketball champion. The matchup figures to be a good one, too, with SDSU armed with an elite defense and size to potentially mitigate the advantage UConn has had during its dominant run. So buckle up, sit back, and prepare for the final turn of this ride with all the viewing information you need to know below.

Watch UConn vs. San Diego State in Final Four

Date: Monday, April 3 | Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

UConn vs. San Diego State: What to know

A championship on Monday for UConn would be a fitting way to crown a team that thus far has played worthy enough to be a champion. The Huskies are the fifth team in tournament history to win at least five games by 13 or more points, and if history is any indication -- three of the previous four went on to win the national title -- UConn is in good shape entering Monday night.

San Diego State and its upperclassmen-heavy roster have not advanced to this point in the bracket in nearly as convincing fashion, but the Aztecs continue to find ways to win close games. They survived a two-possession game in Round 1, outlasted No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 by seven points and beat Creighton and FAU in consecutive games by a single point to reach the season finale.

UConn vs. San Diego State prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

No team during this year's NCAA Tournament has been able to touch UConn, and if I'm throwing down some cheddar on a potential outcome Monday, I'm betting that trend continues. The Huskies have won each of their five games by 13 or more points en route to the title game, putting them in rarefied air as the fifth team to win by at least that large a margin in five wins. SDSU has a viable defense that could give UConn trouble and its size matches up well with the Huskies' front line, but the inside-out balance and depth of this Dan Hurley-coached club is drubbing teams — and SDSU may be next. Pick: UConn -7.5