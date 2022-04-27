North Carolina's strong start with the 2023 recruiting class continued with a bang on Wednesday, when five-star power forward GG Jackson announced his commitment to the Tar Heels. Jackson chose UNC over Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, South Carolina and professional options.

With Jackson committed, North Carolina now has two five-star commitments for the 2023 class, as he joins combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the group. Jackson is ranked the No. 5 player in the class by the 247Sports Composite but is a candidate to finish as the No. 1 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports national basketball analyst Travis Branham.

The 6-9 native of Columbia, South Carolina, ranks as the top player to commit to UNC so far during Hubert Davis' tenure as coach. Davis just led the Tar Heels to an appearance in the national title game in his first season succeeding Roy Williams, who retired after the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

"I chose them because they showed how I was the No. 1 priority in the class of 2023 and because coach [Hubert] Davis is an African American coach who knows what he is doing," Jackson told 247Sports.

Jackson projects as a potential future lottery pick and has shown glimpses of positional versatility to go along with the skills of an athletic big man. Here is a portion of the scouting report on Jackson from 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi: