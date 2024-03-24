West Virginia is hiring Drake's Darian DeVries as its next men's basketball coach, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander on Sunday. DeVries replaces Josh Eilert, who took over on an interim basis during the 2023-24 season after legendary coach Bob Huggins resigned from his post last summer following his arrest on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge.

His new contract at the school is for five years, according to Norlander.

DeVries, 48, has been the coach at Drake for the past six seasons. DeVries helped the Bulldogs win 20 or more games in all six of those seasons at the helm and guided the program to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last four season. Drake's season came to a close earlier this week with a loss to Washington State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after the Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

DeVries is an Iowa native that played collegiate at Northern Iowa. DeVries started his coaching career at Creighton and spent 20 seasons on the staff as a student manager and an assistant coach. DeVries succeeded Niko Medved, who exited to take the job at Colorado State in 2018, at Drake.

This story will be updated