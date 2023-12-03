With Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff ahead, it is time to examine the prospects for the teams still in the hunt for the four-team field. This has undoubtedly been the chalkiest season of the CFP era. For the first time ever, the top four teams entering conference championship weekend were all undefeated. That allowed for the possibility of the first-ever such playoff field, but it also created the potential for chaos this weekend.

After the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, seven teams were still in play for the College Football Playoff. The only sure thing at that point was that the Pac-12 champion would make the CFP for the first time since Washington was the No. 4 seed in 2016, and it is the Huskies returning to the Promised Land after taking down Oregon 34-31.

It is assured that we will have a playoff with only conference champions for the first time since 2019. The question is which conferences will be represented and whether the SEC will get left out despite having at least one representative in every playoff since the event's inception.

Without further ado, here is list of the remaining CFP contenders in order of their penultimate ranking along with an explanation of their status entering Selection Sunday.

College Football Playoff scenarios