Football coaches get a lot of things wrong. Not nearly as many as an angry fan might think, but still quite a few. They don't like to talk about it because, well, do you like talking about all the things you get wrong? No, most of us don't.
While plenty of coaches can school the general public on the minutiae of a football team, play, or game, there's one big part of their job they get wrong frequently and fans do too: they often pick the wrong quarterback.
While there are some elite NFL prospects out there, most programs are dealing with a hodgepodge of three-star (or lower) options. These are guys without much experience. And when you're forced to make a decision based on mostly practice or scrimmages, you're working with incomplete information.
History is full of quarterbacks who looked great in practice but were horrible in games -- and vice versa. Lots of coaches pick the wrong guy under center. What's important is whether the coach corrects the mistake.
Rhett Lashlee did just that at SMU this season. Preston Stone started the first three games of the year after a breakout 2023 campaign, but he missed the final two games of the season after breaking his leg in a win over Navy. After a slow start to 2024, Lashlee switched to Kevin Jennings -- who had also received significant snaps last season -- during SMU's third game of the year. Jennings couldn't prevent the Mustangs from losing that game, but he has helped them win every game since.
Jennings' best performance of the season may have come Saturday night against then-undefeated Pitt. Jennings threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns to help the Mustangs crush the Panthers 48-25. Now, SMU is in the driver's seat alongside Miami for an ACC title in its first year in the league, and Jennings has entered the QB Power Rankings for the first time. Before we get to them, though, a quick reminder of our process.
- This is not a NFL Draft board ranking, nor is it based on any kind of statistical formula. Your numbers matter, sure, but overall, I'm ranking quarterbacks based on the "juice" they have at the current moment in time. It's a combination of how well you're playing, what you have accomplished and what you might accomplish in the near future. If you believe a QB I haven't listed should be listed, I only kept them off the list because I don't like you. Or, perhaps it's this second part.
- I don't rank any QB the week after a loss, or if they're injured. You could be the greatest QB of all time, but if you lose on Saturday, you won't be here. If you win, it's because your teammates did their jobs. If you lose, it's on you. Embrace it. Also, if you're currently injured and unavailable to play, sorry, but you're out here too. Availability is the most important ability.
Dillon Gabriel Oregon Ducks QB
|It wasn't the most impressive performance from a statistical perspective, but Gabriel was as efficient as ever during Oregon's win at Michigan on Saturday. He threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns and didn't turn the ball over. His team is at No. 1, and at +290, he's still among the betting favorites to win the Heisman, according to DrafKings Sportsbook. (Last Week: 1)
Cam Ward Miami (FL) Hurricanes QB
|I considered bumping Cam back up to No. 1 due to his five touchdowns and 401 total yards against Duke, but regardless of their records, a road win at Michigan still feels like a bigger deal than a home win over Duke. I would also prefer not to see Ward playing late in games that are taking hits like the one he did against Duke. (2)
Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes QB
|The idea of Shedeur Sanders being the first quarterback taken in the draft this spring sounds a little less crazy with every passing week, doesn't it? The Buffs had the week off, and you know they loved what they saw while sitting on the couch. Iowa State and Kansas State both losing opens the door for Shedeur and the Buffs to get to the Big 12 Championship. That means the College Football Playoff is very much a possibility in Boulder. The Buffaloes are a +200 bet to make the CFP, according to DraftKings. (4)
Kurtis Rourke Indiana Hoosiers QB
|Rourke looked a little rusty early in his return to action Saturday. Indiana fell behind Michigan State 10-0 in the first quarter -- the first time the Hoosiers trailed all year. They handled that first taste of adversity by blasting the Spartans 47-0 over the final three quarters, and Kurtis finished with four touchdowns. He ranks second nationally in passing efficiency behind our next QB. (Not Ranked)
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss Rebels QB
|Welcome back, Jaxson Dart! You know it had to feel good for the Rebels to put up a bunch of points after the offense had been sputtering for about a month now. Ole Miss posted 63 on Arkansas, and Dart finished 562 total yards and six touchdowns. And he didn't even have his best receiver available! (NR)
Kevin Jennings SMU Mustangs QB
|I already went over Jennings' performance against Pitt, but his season has been more than one game. While not starting the first three games hurgs some of his statistics, he still ranks 15th nationally in passing efficiency. That's not bad for a guy who was seen as a "running QB" coming into the season. (NR)
Will Howard Ohio State Buckeyes QB
|I won't lie, I toyed with the idea of leaving Howard off the rankings this week. The pick six and fumble at the goal line are pretty tough to ignore, but I'm putting him here because of how he's responded in recent weeks. Ohio State's offensive line is deteriorating, and he's under more pressure in the pocket than ever before. And he's handling it extremely well. (NR)
LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks QB
|If you judge LaNorris Sellers by his passing numbers, it won't be pretty. Even in the win over Texas A&M, he may have thrown for 244 yards and three touchdowns, but he completed only 48.1% of his 27 pass attempts. Sellers is very much all-or-nothing in the passing game. He has no problem taking a deep shot if he thinks it's there. Still, the combination of his legs and the fact he can hit enough deep balls to stay effective is enough to get him in the top 10 this week. Whether or not he stays, well, you miss all the throws you don't make, right? (NR)
Maddux Madsen Boise State Broncos QB
|Ashton Jeanty's Heisman hopes have taken a hit in recent weeks as his otherworldly performance has come back to earth a bit -- though he's still performing quite well. While UNLV's defense deserves plenty of credit for it, his teammate is doing some damage as well! Madsen has become more involved in the Boise State offense as teams load up to stop Jeanty, and he's taking advantage. This week against San Diego State, Madsen completed 75% of his passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn't thrown an interception since Sept. 28. (NR)
Ben Wooldridge Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns QB
|They're flying well below the radar, but the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana are having a strong season. They're 7-1 on the year and 4-0 in the Sun Belt and just won a huge road game against Texas State. Wooldridge has been a big reason why the Cajuns may win the league this season. He finished with 291 yards and a touchdown against the Bobcats. On the season, he's accounted for 21 total touchdowns and ranks 14th nationally in passing efficiency. (NR)
Honorable Mention: Max Brosmer, Minnesota; Sam Leavitt, Arizona State; Jake Retzlaff, BYU; Sawyer Robertson, Baylor; Tyler Shough, Louisville