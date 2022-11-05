The No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will be on alert for a letdown spot Saturday when they travel to face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten matchup. Last week, the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) trailed early in the fourth quarter against No. 13-ranked Penn State, but surged late for a 44-31 victory to remain undefeated. Now they turn their focus to the struggling Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) , who fell 33-13 to Iowa last week and are searching for their first win since a 31-28 Week 1 triumph over Nebraska.

Kickoff is set for noon ET from Northwestern's Ryan Field. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes as 38-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds. Before locking in any Northwestern vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Northwestern vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Northwestern point spread: Ohio State -38

Ohio State vs. Northwestern over/under total points scored: 55.5

NU: The Wildcats have covered the spread in three of their past five conference games as a double-digit underdog.

OSU: The road team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings in this rivalry.

Why Ohio State can cover

When the Buckeyes are in rhythm on offense, it often appears as though they can score almost at will, particularly against lesser opponents. They are averaging 49 points per game, which ranks No. 4 nationally and could easily be higher if not for the second halves of numerous blowouts that have seen reserves get substantial playing time. What's more, two weeks ago they scored 54 on a stout Iowa defense that allows just 15.6 points per game.

Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud has picked apart opposing defensive units with incredible efficiency. The junior has completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,377 yards and 29 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Buckeyes should be motivated to stay sharp while preparing for a season-ending stretch that includes a visit to an explosive and upset-minded Maryland club followed by the matchup with Michigan that will likely be for a berth in the conference title game and could serve as an eliminator for a CFP bid.

Why Northwestern can cover

Although the Wildcats have struggled to produce consistently on offense, they have seen a spark in their past two games since making a switch at quarterback. Sophomore Brendan Sullivan was tabbed to replace incumbent starter Ryan Hilinski, and the Wildcats have improved their output. Sullivan is an athletic dual threat who can make plays with his feet, and he presents another dynamic for opposing teams to worry about. Hilinski, the South Carolina transfer, is more of a classic pocket passer who struggled under a heavy pass rush.

Sullivan took over two weeks ago against Maryland and helped generate the team's highest point total since its season-opening victory against Nebraska. In the 31-24 defeat, he threw for 143 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 53 yards and another score. Last week against Iowa, he went 23-of-30 passing for 159 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. But the Wildcats were held to 18 rushing yards in the 33-13 defeat.

