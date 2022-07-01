Kelze Howard, a four-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Howard chose the Beavers over Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska and Utah.

Howard is a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder with an 80-inch wingspan from Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. He is ranked No. 227 overall and is the third-ranked overall prospect in the state of Nevada in the 247Sports composite rankings.

A four-sport star as a basketball player, track star and wrestler, Howard had 38 tackles, nine of which were for a loss, in 10 games for Spring Valley last year. He also showed off his ball skills by recovering two fumbles with 33 yards off of those fumbles.

Howard is the eighth player to commit to coach Jonathan Smith's Beavers during the 2023 recruiting cycle. His pledge vaults the Beavers from No. 59 to No. 51 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Howard has made official visits to all five of his finalists since the beginning of June. He also took trips to San Diego State and Michigan this summer.