Temple vs. ECU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert who's 5-1 on Pirates, Owls games

The Temple Owls are poised for their third AAC title game in the past five seasons, but in order to get there, they can't afford to look past the resurgent East Carolina Pirates on Thursday night. The East Division contests kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Owls (3-1) could be headed toward a memorable season, and their AAC fortunes will largely rest on the outcome of home dates against Memphis and Central Florida later this month after they defeated Georgia Tech 24-2 last week. They will likely face a challenge from the rebuilding Pirates (3-2), who have won consecutive games for the first time since 2016 and are coming off a 24-21 road win against Old Dominion. The Owls are 12-point favorites, up a half-point from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 47 in the latest Temple vs. East Carolina odds. Before making your Temple vs. ECU picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel knows that although Temple now has its fifth coach this decade, it hasn't stopped the Owls from maintaining their identity as fundamentally sound and physical. Those attributes are largely credited to former coach Matt Rhule, who is now at Baylor. Former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey is now at the helm and, through four games, the Owls look as formidable as ever.

They have allowed just 31 total points in their three victories. They held a Maryland club that had scored 142 points combined in its first two games to just 17 points and 340 yards. What's more, all three turnovers the Owls forced against Georgia Tech came when the Yellow Jackets were inside the 35-yard line and threatening to score. Temple is 2-1 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, compared to 1-2 for ECU.

The Owls also throttled the Pirates 49-6 last year, but they are far from assured of covering the Eastern Carolina vs. Temple spread on Thursday.

Last week, the Pirates used a blocked punt for a touchdown and a 72-yard scoring pass from Holton Ahlers to Blake Proehl in building a 17-3 halftime lead. It was their largest lead at the break over an FBS opponent since the 2015 season. They forced three turnovers while limiting the Monarchs to 293 total yards. East Carolina allowed a touchdown and two-point conversion with 2:13 left to make it a three-point game. But it closed out the victory by making first downs and running out the clock.

