The No. 11 Texas Longhorns will be looking to get off to a hot start when they face the Rice Owls in a season opener on Saturday afternoon. Texas went 8-5 last season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, closing the year with an appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Rice is entering its first season in the American Athletic Conference after leaving Conference USA earlier this summer. The Owls finished 5-8 last year, making a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Kickoff at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 35.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Rice odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 59. Before making any Texas vs. Rice picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Texas vs. Rice spread: Longhorns -35.5

Texas vs. Rice over/under: 59 points

Texas vs. Rice money line: Longhorns -10000, Owls +1850

TEX: Texas has gone under the total in five of their last six games at home

RICE: Rice has gone over the total in nine of their last 13 games

Why Texas can cover

Texas is looking to make a statement to open a season that is brimming with expectations. The Longhorns have potentially their most talented roster since they played for the national championship in 2009, and they are coming off an underrated 8-5 campaign. All five of their losses last season came by seven points or less, including narrow setbacks against Alabama and TCU.

The Longhorns are favored to win the Big 12 in their final season before departing for the SEC. Sophomore Quinn Ewers threw for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions last year, gaining valuable experience heading into this season. He closed the year with a career-high 369 passing yards and one touchdown against Washington in the bowl game. Texas has won 15 consecutive meetings between these teams and 43 of the past 44 since 1966. See which team to pick here.

Why Rice can cover

Junior receiver Luke McCaffrey will be the focal point of the passing attack for the Owls. McCaffrey is able to stretch the field due to his great straight-line speed and strong hands. The Colorado native can make defenders miss in open space. In 2022, McCaffrey reeled in 58 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he logged three games with 100-plus yards.

Senior running back Juma Otoviano is now the leading tailback with Cameron Montgomery gone. Otoviano has impressive vision and balance. It's typically hard to take him down on the first hit. Last season, he had 71 carries for 403 yards and one touchdown. He was also second on the squad with 5.7 yards per carry. The Texas native finished with at least 94 rush yards in two of the last four games of the 2022 season. See which team to pick here.

