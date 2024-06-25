Amazon

It's official. Amazon has finally announced the dates of its biggest sales event of the year. Amazon Prime Day 2024 will happen on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The 48-hour sales event will give shoppers a chance to snag major deals on everything from home décor to home gym essentials. But there's just one catch: you have to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals.

Here's what we know about Prime Day 2024 and what you can do to make sure you don't miss out on the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a 48-hour sales event that will start at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, July 16 and end at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, July 17. During that short window, members will have a chance to save big on thousands of popular items, including smartwatches, TVs, camping gear, golf tech and so much more from many of our favorite brands.

New deals will be added each day, and you'll need to move quickly to grab them before they're gone. Many of the best deals are Prime Day exclusives that will expire when the sales event ends.

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals

The first step to finding the best Amazon Prime Day deals is becoming a member if you aren't already. Right now, the retailer is offering three months of Prime membership for just $7.49 per month (normally $14.99 per month).

Once you've joined Amazon Prime, check CBS Sports Essentials regularly as we scour the site for the best deals we know our readers will love. We'll also be checking other retailers to make sure you're getting the absolute best deal available -- even if it's not an Amazon Prime Day deal.

You can also browse the deals page on Amazon to find the latest deals. Select the "Prime Exclusive" or "Prime Early Access" filters to find the limited-time Amazon Prime Day deals.

Do you need to be a member to shop deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, you need to be a Prime member to shop most Prime Day deals on Amazon. While some independent sellers will likely be offering their own deals on the platform that may be available to all shoppers, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for members.

Along with access to thousands of exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals, Prime members also get other perks, too, like free one- and two-day shipping on most items, year-round access to exclusive deals, and access to the Amazon Prime streaming platform.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.