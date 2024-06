Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Nootbaar (oblique) took batting practice Monday and will do so again Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

If Nootbaar responds well to the consecutive days of BP, the Cardinals could clear the outfielder to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week. Though Nootbaar wouldn't seem to be a likely candidate to return from the 10-day injured list for any of the Cardinals' seven games this week, he shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment. Alec Burleson has been serving as the Cardinals' primary right fielder in Nootbaar's stead, but Burleson will likely settle back in at designated hitter once Nootbaar is activated.