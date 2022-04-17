Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 18-24). Names and matchups are up to date as of Sunday evening
|1
|2
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|3
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
@
|4
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|5
|6
R. Ray SP SEA Robbie Ray SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|7
|8
S. Manaea SP SD Sean Manaea SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|9
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|10
|11
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|12
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|13
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|14
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|15
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
@
|
@
|16
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|17
|18
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|19
T. McKenzie RP CLE Triston McKenzie RP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|20
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|21
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|22
|23
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|24
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|25
Z. Thompson SP PIT Zach Thompson SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|26
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|27
M. Bumgarner SP ARI Madison Bumgarner SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|28
|29
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|30
|31
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|32
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|33
|34
|35
|36
J. Lambert SP CHW Jimmy Lambert SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|37
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
|
@
|
@