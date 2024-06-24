Webb (6-6) took the loss Sunday against St. Louis, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out eight.

Webb struggled early, yielding two doubles and two singles as part of a three-run first inning before surrendering another run in the second frame. While Webb settled in afterward, the damage was already done, as the Giants failed to generate a hit until the seventh inning. The 27-year-old has completed six innings in nine consecutive starts and matched his season high in strikeouts Sunday. He's one of five players with 100 innings pitched this season and owns a 3.16 ERA and a 91:23 K:BB. Webb is scheduled for a home start against the Dodgers next weekend.