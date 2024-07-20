Nola didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

After the Phillies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Pittsburgh responded with three straight hits off Nola in the bottom half before tying the game 3-3. Nola would ultimately hold the Pirates to just one additional run over his final four innings in an eventual no-decision. The 31-year-old right-hander had delivered five straight quality starts prior to the All-Star break, working to a 3.13 ERA in that span (31.2 innings). Overall, Nola is 11-4 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 120:28 K:BB across 124.2 innings this season. Nola's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Twins in his next outing.