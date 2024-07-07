Ortiz did not factor into the decision in Sunday's loss to the Mets. He threw six shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out five.

Ortiz is making a strong case to keep a spot in the Pirates rotation, especially with Bailey Falter recently hitting the IL with arm discomfort. Ortiz was given his second start of the season Sunday, and for the second time he hurled six impressive frames as the opener. The 25-year-old is pitching to a 2.95 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 61 innings in his third big league season.