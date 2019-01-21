Young scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-103 loss to the Magic.

The rookie's offense is starting to come a little more easily. Young's scored 20-plus in three of his last four games while averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last eight as the Oklahoma star grows more confident in his skills at the NBA level.