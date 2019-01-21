Hawks' Trae Young: Solid effort in loss to Magic
Young scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-103 loss to the Magic.
The rookie's offense is starting to come a little more easily. Young's scored 20-plus in three of his last four games while averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last eight as the Oklahoma star grows more confident in his skills at the NBA level.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.