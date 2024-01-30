The Heat placed Robinson in concussion protocol Tuesday.

Robinson didn't return to Monday's loss to the Suns due to an illness and has been diagnosed with a concussion. It's unclear how much time the sharpshooter will miss, but following Wednesday's matchup versus the Kings, the Heat have two games remaining this week -- Friday in Washington and Sunday at home versus the Clippers. Cole Swider has been recalled from the G League to provide depth in Robinson's absence.