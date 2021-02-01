Bogdanovic posted 29 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss at Denver.

Bogdanovic was the only Jazz player who surpassed the 20-point mark, and it's fair to say he was one of the few guys who didn't struggle from the floor. Bogdanovic has failed to find any sort of consistency this season, but he has surpassed the 25-point mark in two straight contests -- his last two performances have been his two highest-scoring outputs of the season. He could be in line to start a sizzling scoring run, as he has spent most of the season as a secondary scoring threat behind Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.