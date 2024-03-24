Durant recorded 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 131-106 victory over the Spurs.

Durant has been extremely efficient this season, but Saturday's game was on a completely different level, as he missed just four shots from the field while also being the primary defender on Victor Wembanyama. Having to split the offensive duties with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker has resulted in a slight decrease in Durant's scoring numbers compared to previous seasons. Still, he remains a highly effective offensive weapon. On the season, Durant is averaging 27.5 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.