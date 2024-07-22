Durant (calf) will not play in Monday's exhibition against Germany, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Durant didn't play in any exhibitions for Team USA before the Paris Olympics, but he's trending in the right direction and has ramped up his on-court work at recent practices. He's considered day-to-day and is still planning to play in the Olympics, which begin for Team USA against Serbia on July 28.
