Durant (calf) is expected to miss Team USA's exhibition game versus Australia on Monday, CBSSports.com reports.

Durant was absent from training camp due to his calf injury, and he also missed the USA's exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday. The USA is set to play in two more exhibition games on July 15 against Australia, and July 17 against Serbia, which the All-Star is likely to sit out of. The 35-year-old is coming off his healthiest season in the past four years, during which he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 75 regular-season games. Team USA will hope to have Durant back playing alongside Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid for the start of the Paris Olympics on July 28 against Serbia.