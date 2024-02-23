Durant finished Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Mavericks with 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 40 minutes.

The 35-year-old forward picked up right where he'd left off prior to the All-Star break, scoring 20 or more points for the sixth straight game and the ninth time in the last 10, Durant is averaging 26.5 points, 7.6 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over that latter stretch while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor.