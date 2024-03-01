Durant ended Thursday's 110-105 victory over the Rockets with 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 40 minutes.

Durant didn't have his best shooting performance and once again struggled from deep, but it seems that won't matter much from time to time. Durant is simply too talented to make his presence felt in every game as long as he remains healthy. Durant is on the verge of reaching 10 straight games with 20 or more points.