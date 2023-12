Durant has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings due to an ankle sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant appeared in each of the Suns' last four games and didn't appear to have significant limitations, as he averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game. He'll be unavailable for at least one matchup, which could lead to increased run for Keita Bates-Diop and Nassir Little.