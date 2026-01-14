Young (quad) is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

If the Wizards' pick falls outside the top 8 in 2026 NBA Draft, they will concede that selection to the Knicks, so they're incentivized to lose as many games as possible this season. This will likely translate to lots of time on the sidelines for Young, and the Wizards have already acknowledged they're in no rush to bring him back from the quad injury. With Washington's next two games coming as a Friday-Saturday, back-to-back set, it's unlikely Young will be cleared by Friday.