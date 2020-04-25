Packers' Robert Tonyan: Signs tender
Tonyan (abdomen) has officially signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender from the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
This was just a formality, as Tonyan was always expected to sign the tender. He is now set to compete with Jace Sternberger, veteran Marcedes Lewis and the recently drafted Josiah Deguara for snaps at tight end. The 25-year-old has worked his way up ladder since joining the organization as a member of the practice squad in 2017.
